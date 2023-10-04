File photo

The Premier Services Medical Investment (PSMI) has officially closed its Chiredzi branch.

Reports are that employees have been given three months notices and dictated benefits of service.

PSMI is a healthcare institution committed to the preservation of life and facets that contribute to the well-being of a person.

It was founded in 2003 and it has grown to become the largest private healthcare provider in Zimbabwe.

PSMI has got 126 service centres strategically spread across the 10 geographical provinces of Zimbabwe.

There are five divisions in PSMI, with four of them being Operations and the fifth one is an enabler for Operations which is Shared Services Division.

Zwnews