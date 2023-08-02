President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reminded the country’s main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa that State house is still far for him.

Addressing thousands of ruling party supporters in Cowdray Park this afternoon, Mnangagwa said the main opposition has done nothing since its inception into the political arena.

Mnangagwa urged fellow citizens to vote out inept and incompetent opposition MPs and councillors saying the opposition has failed across the country.

He added that all municipalities they control are in shambles.

“ZANU PF has been winning and it won yesterday, it will win today , tomorrow and forever, as it is an unstoppable colossal electoral juggernaut.

“Under our party ZANU PF we are in a road to deliver high quality life for our people offering sustainable development for our people living no one and no place behind and it’s only ZANU PF that has that philosophy and we are masters of our own destiny,” he said.

Zwnews