A new study by the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice at the University of Johannesburg has found that efforts to terminate the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit by the South African government are unfair, discriminatory and ill advised.

In the 38-page report, the researchers argue that the cancellation of the permits “is another element of a long crisis caused by institutionalised

xenophobia in South Africa”.

They made the following recommendations to the South African government:

*Make it easier for migrants to get documented. *Renew the permits or automatically transfer permits and restore asylum seekers’ status. *Allow permit holders to apply for permanent residence like anyone else.

Newshawks