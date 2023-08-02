The Supreme Court has postponed its ruling on 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidates who were recently barred from contesting in this year’s elections by the High Court.

The 12 CCC candidates were dragged by ZANU PF to court alleging that they had filed their nomination papers late (after 4pm).

But the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says the 12 did not file their nomination papers late as alleged by ZANU PF.

However, the High Court ruled in ZANU PF’s favour and barred the 12 from contesting, so they appealed to the Supreme Court.

Earlier on, armed riot police were staged outside Supreme Court as the 12 CCC candidates’ appeal against nomination nullification was underway.

Scores of CCC

supporters were turned away by police and were scattered around the vicinity while court was still in session.

Zwnews