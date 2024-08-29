The state has failed to file its court papers in response to an application for discharge by veteran opposition leader Jameson Timba and 77 others detained at the close of its case on Monday.

Timba’s Shaun also filed his own separate application for discharge at the end of the state.

Ruling is expected today.

The state’s failure to file its papers is likely to get the case postponed yet again this afternoon, keeping the accused further in detention.

Defence lawyers filed their application for discharge at the close of the state case on Monday at 9am.

The court then ordered the prosecutors Lance Mutsokoti and Sheila Mupindu to file their response by Wednesday on or before 11am for it to deliver ruling today at 14:15pm.

No response was filed by the state by yesterday.

The state only responded today and defence will respond orally.

Timba and 78 others were arrested at his Downie Avenue house in Avondale in Harare on 16 June on allegations of holding an illegal gathering “with the intent to promote violence” ahead of the recent Southern African Development Community summit in Harare.

Newshawks