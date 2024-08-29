A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Gloucester, local police have confirmed.

Tanaka Zivanai, of Dora Walk in Gloucester, was charged with the murder of 28-year-old Zanele Sibanda.

Gloucestershire Police were called to the junction of Paul Street and Tarrington Road in Tredworth, Gloucester, at about 01.45 BST on Tuesday.

Zanele Sibanda was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zivanai was arrested and remanded in custody. He is expected to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Crime Watch Zimbabwe