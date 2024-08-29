Cabinet considered and approved the amendment of the Principles of the National Archives and Records Management Bill.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere said cabinet noted that amendment of the principal Act has been necessitated by the need to mordenise the operations of the National Archives of Zimbabwe and for the country to comply with international Conventions

standards.

The amendment will make it mandatory for Ministries and institutions in possession of public records to deposit them with the National Archives of Zimbabwe.

Furthermore, the amendments will improve the enforcement capacity of the National Archives of Zimbabwe.

The name of the Department will be changed from “National Archives” to “National Archives and Records Management Service of Zimbabwe.”

The Act will provide for the acquisition, storage, preservation and access to the documentary heritage of Zimbabwe, as well as expand the mandate of the National Archives of Zimbabwe when interacting with other institutions.

Zwnews