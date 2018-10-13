AFCON LATEST: Zimbabwe Warriors vs DRC..Live Scores Updates..Final Result Zim Win

Latest Results: FULL TIME Zimbabwe 2( Pfumbidzai, Musona) RDC 1

Zimbabwe Win 2-1…Go Warriors GOALLLLLLLLLLL

90 + 4′ Referee blows final whistle..

90 +2′ DRC Scores its 2-1..Bolasie header

90′ Zimbabwe hold on for 3 precious points and they resist wave after wave of DRC attacks

80′ DRC attacks Zimbabwe goal area ..warriors hold on

73′ RED CARD Knowledge Musona ..a needless foul in his own half

72′ Zim sub: Dzvukamanja comes in for Mutizwa

69′ Goal!!! Musona doubles the lead for the Warriors.

66′ Sub: Karuru replaces Tafadzwa Katinyu

62′ Congo breaks ..almost score but the strike tripped with the goal at mercy

58′ Zimbabwe substitution..limping Marvelous Nakamba replaced by Marshal Munetsi. He got injured first half

55′ Freekick to DRC, Bolasie takes it, cleared.

54′ Cornerkick to DRC, cleared.

53′ DRC Sub: Bolasie comes in for Botaka.

50′ DRC with chance but the long range effort goes wide.

49′ Second Half underway…Congo pressing us hard..they desperately need an equaliser

5′ Three minutes added.

45′ DRC get two successive coner kicks but Zim clear their lines.

40′ Play temporarily stopped as medics attend to Nakamba.

36′ Kakuta’s long range effort goes off target.

35′ A high through ball finds Bakambu who misses the target by inches with only the keeper to beat.

33′ Billiat’s freekick is parried away for cornerkick.

31′ Mbemba tries to beat Chigova from an acute position but his effort goes over.

28′ Knox fails to reach the ball first and DRC clear their lines.

20′ Goal!!!! Pfumbidzai puts Zimbabwe ahead, finishing off Khama’s free-kick.

19′ Yellow Card to G. Chigova (Zim).

15′ Bakambu’s header is superbly saved by Chigova, play stopped as the goalkeeper needs medical attention.

14′ Chigova goes down at the other end but the referee allows play to continue.

12′ Knox Mutizwa with a chance but his effort goes off target.

11′ Khama break away but takes long to release the ball and is dispossessed.

10′ DRC controlling the possession in the opening minutes as R. Pfumbidzayi gives away a corner-kick which is cleared.

5′ Freekick to DRC on the near side, send into the box but evades everyone as it goes out.

3′ DRC try to breakaway but they are caught offside.

DRC XI: A. Mossi, C. mbemba, I. Mpeko, M. Tisserand, A. Chadrack, F. Ngoma, J. Botaka, C. Luvindama, C. Bakambu, G. Kakuta, A. Masuaku.

Warriors XI: G. Chigova, T. Darikwa, R. Pfumbidzai, T. Hadebe, A. Mudimu, D. Phiri, M. Nakamba, T. Kutinyu, K. Musona, K. Billiat, K. Mutizwa.