AFCON Qualifiers Latest: DRC vs Zimbabwe..Final Line-Ups, Squad Names..Players

DRC versus Zimbabwe: ..Live coverage starts at 7:15 pm while kick-off time for the match is at 7:30 pm CAT

Where to watch the match live on TV: This match will be screened live on SuperSport 9A

This Group G encounter will be played on Saturday 13 October 2018 in Kinshasa

Venue: Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa

Nicknames: DRC(Les Léopards, The leopards) Zimbabwe(The Warriors)

The Democratic Republic of Congo has named a strong squad in their Africa Cup of Nations(Afcon 2019) qualifier match against group leaders, Zimbabwe Warriors.

The two countries are playing this Saturday and next Wednesday in what promises to be a mouth watering back to back football encounter.

DRC players to face Zimbabwe

Goalkeepers:

Mabruki Nathan (DC Motema Pembe/ DR Congo)

Mossi Ngawi Anthony (Chiasso FC / Switzerland)

Matampi Mvumi Ley (Al Ansar Medina/ Saudi Arabia)

Defenders:

Ikoko Jordan (Guingamp/ France)

Masuaku Arthur (Westham/ England)

Djuma Shabani Wadol (AS V. Club/ DR Congo)

Bangala Litombo Yannick (AS V. Club/ DR Congo)

Issama Mpeko Djos (TP Mazembe Englebert/ DR Congo)

Luyindama Nekadio Christian (Standard De Liège/ Belgium)

Ungenda Muselenge Bodrick Bobo (Primeiro Do Agosto/ Angola)

Moke Abro Wilfried (Konyaspor/ Turkey)

Tisserand Marcel Jany (Wolfsbourg/ Germany)

Midfielders:

Ngoma Luamba Fabrice (AS V. Club/ DR Congo)

Munganga Omba Nelson (AS V. Club/ DR Congo)

Maghoma Ilonda Jacques (Birmingham City/ England)

Kebano Neeskens (Fulham/ England)

Mbemba Mangulu Chancel (FC Porto/Portugal)

Tshibola Aaron (Kilmarnock FC/ Scotland)

Forwards:

Meshack Elia Lina (TP Mazembe/ DR Congo)

Bakambu Cédric (Beijing Gouan/China)

Afobe Tunani Benik (Stoke City/ England)

Akolo Chadrack (Stuttgart/ Germany)

Kakuta Gaël (Rayo Vallecano/ Spain)

Botaka Jordan (Saint Trond/ Belgium)

Bolasie Yala Yannick (Aston Villa/ England)

Makusu Mundele Jean-Marc (AS V.Club/ DR Congo)

Zimbabwe players to face DR Congo in Kinshasa.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: George Chigova, Donovan Bernard, Edmore Sibanda

Defenders: Tendayi Darikwa, Alec Mudimu, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Teenage Hadebe, Kevin Moyo, Eric Chipeta, Byron Madzokere

Midfielders: Marshal Munetsi, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Danny Phiri, Richard Hachiro, Leeroy Mavunga, Ovidy Karuru, Marvelous Nakamba

Strikers: Khama Billiat, Talent Chawapihwa, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzukamanja, Knox Mutizwa

Live latest results and scores will be posted here