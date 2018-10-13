BREAKING News: 10 men Zim Warriors beat DRC in Afcon match..Musona red carded..Group G Log Table

Africa Cup: Zimbabwe tops Group G Log Table after winning against DR Congo in Kinshasa

Zimbabwe football national team The Warriors have conquered The Leopards of RDC Congo winning 2-1 against a star-studded team that missed so many precious chances to give the log leaders an unlikely win in Kinshasa.

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa who used Nottingham Forest defender Tandayi Darikwa for the entire match showed that he is a master tactician who can navigate and win in Africa’s toughest football jungles.

Zimbabwe crowded the hosts whenever danger was at goalkeeper George Chigova’s goal area.

The Warriors made use of few chances that came and scored after 21 and 69 minutes through Pfumbidzai and Musona respectively.

DR Congo went for the jugular in the second half but only found the nets in injury time via a Yannick Bolasia header.

Zimbabwe who now sits on top of Group G will remain table leaders if they avoid a defeat when the two teams meet again this coming Wednesday in Harare.

The only talking issue for Zimbabwe is a red card given to team captain Knowledge Musona who needlessly lunged to an opponent in his own half after 72 minutes.

He misses the next match.

In the other Group G match played today Congo Brazzaville beat Liberia 3-1

Warriors XI: G. Chigova, T. Darikwa, R. Pfumbidzai, T. Hadebe, A. Mudimu, D. Phiri, M. Nakamba, T. Kutinyu, K. Musona, K. Billiat, K. Mutizwa.

Substitutes: E. Sibanda, B. Madzokere, K. Moyo, M. Munetsi, O. Karuru, T. Dzukamanja, T. Chawapihwa