The just licensed internet provider Starlink will pay a total of US$575 000 to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe for the two licences issued to them.

The amount will be broken down as; Network Services licence: $525,000 and ISP National Licence: $50,000

The above 2 licences are renewed after every 20 years.

They will also pay 3.5% of Gross turnover plus Value Added Tax and income tax to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Apart from selling direct to customers, Starlink is free to pick local agents as resellers, cleared by POTRAZ. No agent has an exclusive deal with Starlink • Mobile operators pay US$137m for a 20-year licence (and the 3.5% of turnover & VAT).

