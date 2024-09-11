Cabinet has considered and approved the Health Workforce Strategy: 2023-2030 and Health Workforce Investment Compact: 2024-2026, information minister Jenfan Muswere has said.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Muswere said the Health Workforce Strategy 2023-2030 is aimed at ensuring a sustainable and resilient health workforce capable of supporting Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goal.

The 5 Strategic Themes for the Health Workforce Strategy are as follows:

1. Education, Training and Development

2. Deployment, Utilization and Governance

3. Retention and Migration Management

4. Monitoring and Evaluation, ICT and Research, and

5. Planning and Financing.

The country’s health workers have for long been locked in running battles with the government.

Nurses and doctors have in some instances engaged in industrial action demanding better working conditions.

Zwnews