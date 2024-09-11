The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of female student Nicole Chabata.

“Official Communication. The union, through the office of the Gender Secretary demands the immediate release of Nicole Chabata,” said ZINASU.

The students Union said Nicole was arrested on the 16th of June together with the Avondale 78, this was way before schools closed and they have just reopened with her still behind bars for no crime.

She is an Olevel student, and ZINASU says she is now very behind with her studies because of this, hence the call for her immediate release.

Zwnews