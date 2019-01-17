Stanley Goreraza on army raids: It’s Gukurahundi all over again

By Stanley Goreraza: There is terror in Ruwa, Mabvuku, Tafara, Epworth and Chitungwiza. Members of the Zimbabwean Army have been moving door to door from midnight, breaking down doors and smashing windows to gain entry into homes if their knocks are not responded to in time. They throw tear smoke inside homes whose windows they have smashed, risking the lives of children inside and forcing all occupants out. All male adults are stripped and beaten black and blue with gun butts, batons and spiked planks. Those who are lucky are spared after handing over money to the soldiers who are moving in the company of local police details.

In Ruwa adult males are sleeping in the bushes in absolute terror of the midnight invasive visits. Naked women are being sexually harassed, sexually assaulted in the presence of their husbands with several reports of rape. It’s Gukurahundi all over again. The United Nations has to do something quickly. Serious human rights abuses are being committed. Stanley Goreraza