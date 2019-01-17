Police names Zanu PF youths who burned bus, Looted shops..2000 others on the run

A leaked police document shows that Zanu PF was heavily involved in violence, looting and arson that rocked Harare in the past three days.

This is shown in a signed affidavit completed by a CID police officer investigating the burning of a ZUPCO bus and looting at Webster Shamu’s service station. Shamu is a high ranking Zanu PF official who was a Minister in President Mnangagwa’s cabinet between 2017 and 2018.

The document says the named Zanu-PF protesters acted with 2000 others who are still at large.

See police report below: