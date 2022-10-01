Zimbabweans have been implored to remain in the country and corruption as running away to neighbouring countries which have since turned hostile is no longer an option for them.

Zimbabwe is suffering economically largely due to rampant corruption by those in high offices or connected to such offices.

Many Zimbabweans have responded by leaving the country in search of greener pastures, some are even being killed especially in countries like South Africa.

Apparently, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says fleeing the country is no longer an option.

“Running away is no longer an option for the average Zimbabwean because neighboring countries are now a hostile environment which can even result in death.

“You have to unite against corruption rule,” he says.

His sentiments comes at the time some Zimbabweans are being killed in South Africa.

