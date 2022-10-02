President Emmerson Mnangagwa says leaders are chosen by God, and churches has the mandate to surpport them and acknowledge the Lord’s choice.

He salutes churches for their unwavering support to the ruling party and government.

“I want to thank the Gospel of God Church for your unwavering support to the ruling Party and Government.

“It has been said clearly that leaders are chosen by God and as leaders we support them,” he says.

Apparently, Mnangagwa says the country has everything it needs to prosper and beat thesanctions, but is just needed is peace.

“We were given sanctions and we said we have a lot of resources and should therefore use them. What is needed is peace,” he says.

President Mnangagwa speaking when he visited Johane Masowe Gospel of God church in Rusape yesterday, he urged citizens to work hard for the country.

President Mnangagwa also promised to give the church farming inputs and equipment.

“The Church has asked for farming seeds. I have promised to provide them with the required seed. I will also provide pivots for irrigation,” he said.

He warned those who are not utilising the land they were given by the government that they risk losing those farms.

Zwnews