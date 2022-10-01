A Zanu PF activist seeking to overturn President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendency to the Zanu PF leadership says his house in South Africa has been petrol bombed.

Musengezi on Saturday evening shared harrowing pictures of his Sandton house on fire.

“Help please petrol bombing at my house in Sandton, 410 sandton on fire my house petrol bombed help please” he announced as flames destroyed his house and car parked nearby.

He later said, no-one was injured by the fire;

This is what they have done. Thanks to the neighbourhood vadzodzima moyo nema buckets

We managed to get out

Musengezi launched a challenge against Mnangagwa’s legitimacy last year arguing that the Zanu PF leader illegally assumed power following a military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017.