South Africa power supplier Eskom has announced Stage 5 power cuts from 12pm to 9pm on Tuesday. Thereafter, Stage 6 blackouts will be implemented until 5am on Wednesday.
Announcing the news via their online handles, ESKOM posted, Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 this afternoon until 21:00 tonight. Thereafter Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented until 05:00 tomorrow morning.
EFF leader leader has called for a national shutdown on 20 March
He says they’ll also call for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation when they march to the Union Buildings on 20 March.
Malema briefed the media after a meeting of party officials in Joburg on Sunday.
He said the EFF will be taking to the streets to protest over various issues, including the rising cost of living, poverty, high levels of corruption and the lack of basic service delivery,
“This is a shutdown. We will call for an immediate end to the load shedding which is crippling the South African economy and returning this country to the dark ages.
The development and industrialisation of South Africa are already delayed by the continued mis-leadership of the ANC. Load shedding is the final nail in the coffin of business and lives of our people.”
Eskom has just announced that load shedding in stages 5 and 6 will be in full force until further notice.
Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
SA’s load shedding crisis, which has been in existence for more than a decade, could soon be declared a National State of Disaster, President Cyril Ramaphosa suggested on Monday night.
Addressing the close of the ANC NEC lekgotla on Monday night, Ramaphosa said party leaders have backed calls for the state of disaster to speedily address South Africa’s power crisis in a much shorter period than the 18 to 24 months government had originally communicated to South Africans.
Ramaphosa and his cabinet are set to meet on Wednesday to thrash out government’s priorities for 2023 ahead of next week’s state-of-the-nation address.
A national state of disaster would likely top the agenda.