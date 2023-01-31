Rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, SA Gvt

Malema, EFF to stage National Shutdown

South Africa power supplier Eskom has announced Stage 5 power cuts from 12pm to 9pm on Tuesday. Thereafter, Stage 6 blackouts will be implemented until 5am on Wednesday.

Announcing the news via their online handles, ESKOM posted, Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented from 12:00 this afternoon until 21:00 tonight. Thereafter Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented until 05:00 tomorrow morning.

EFF leader leader has called for a national shutdown on 20 March

He says they’ll also call for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation when they march to the Union Buildings on 20 March.

Malema briefed the media after a meeting of party officials in Joburg on Sunday.

He said the EFF will be taking to the streets to protest over various issues, including the rising cost of living, poverty, high levels of corruption and the lack of basic service delivery,

“This is a shutdown. We will call for an immediate end to the load shedding which is crippling the South African economy and returning this country to the dark ages.

The development and industrialisation of South Africa are already delayed by the continued mis-leadership of the ANC. Load shedding is the final nail in the coffin of business and lives of our people.”

Eskom has just announced that load shedding in stages 5 and 6 will be in full force until further notice.