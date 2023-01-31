…sons gruesomely murder father on witchcraft allegations, mother flees…

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested two sons, Bruce Chitaukire (47) and Changchu Chitaukire (43) for the callous killing of their father, Solomon Tendai Chitaukire (73) whom they accused of witchcraft on 28/01/23 at the family’s home in Glen Norah A, Harare.

The suspect’ mother, Faith Chitaukire had to seek refuge at a neighbour’s house, only to return the next morning and found the victim dead with multiple injuries all over the body.

Apparently, Police in Gweru have arrested a teenager (17) in connection with as case of murder which occurred on 29/01/23 at Guchutu Village, Chirumhanzi, in which she assaulted and strangled her step son (13) to death after the victim had refused to fetch some water.

The suspect hung the victim’s body on a tree to cover up for the offence.

In other news, ZRP reports the arrest of ZANU PF member Paddy Zhanda (40) of Chipfumbi Farm after his video on assault went viral.

He is facing three counts of assault.

The suspect assaulted Dickson Nyatadzi (34), Nyasha Samalani (30) and Loveness Madziva (29) for alleged stealing 150 kgs of potatoes in his field. The incident occurred on 26/01/23 at around 1400 hours.

Meanwhile, the complainants are also facing theft allegations for theft of 150 kgs of potatoes. Employers are warned against taking the law into their own hands when workers commit crime.

Zwnews