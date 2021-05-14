Former Warriors skipper, and Kaizer Chiefs star, Willard Katsande has disclosed that he is contemplating hanging his boots soon.

Speaking on Vodacom’s interactive show on YouTube, Ringa Nathi, monitored by Soccer24.Zw Katsande said: “I think between 2022 June or 2023.

“So, 2022 will take me to know if Amakhosi will win a trophy. Then you say, ‘let me try it one more time’ so that you leave a good legacy and lay a foundation for the youngsters to come because they (the youngsters) still want us to lead their way.”

His contract at Kaizer Chiefs comes to and end at the close of the season and reports are that there haven’t been contracts negotiations with the club yet.

Katsande (born 15 January 1986 in Mutoko, Mashonaland East Province) is a Zimbabwean professional footballer, who currently plays as a midfielder in the SA Premier Soccer League.

Katsande started his football career playing for local lower division clubs in Zimbabwe in the years 2002–2005.

Katsande was called up for national duty to represent Zimbabwe in 2010 and he was chosen to captain the Warriors in 2015 ahead of an AFCON qualifier against Malawi.

-Zwnews