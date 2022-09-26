A 18-year-old who killed himself recently left behind a suicide note accusing teachers of not giving him “some attention” to help him address the problems he had been facing.

The pupil hanged himself at St Faith’s High School in Rusape after being bullied by other learners who accused him of being a satanist, police said.

Tatenda Kapuya, 18, hanged himself with a sheet from a roof truss at the boarding school on September 23, 2022.

This was a day after the school’s headmaster had turned him back to his parents citing that he did so for his own safety.

The Form 4 pupil left a suicide note in which he appears to suggest that no-one was willing to listen to him about what was stressing him.

In a statement, the Anglican Diocese of Manicaland which runs the school accused Kapuya of creating a “hostile environment” after allegedly lying that a fellow pupil had died which was later proved to be false.

Zimlive