In depressing news received by this publication, talented local hip-hop artiste, Holy Ten lost his backing vocalist Jay D in a fatal accident which occurred outside Gweru central business district last week.

Although details of the accident were still skeletal during the time of publishing by Zwnews this afternoon, Zimcelebs reported that the accident occurred on Friday around 4pm, 20 kilometres outside the Midlands capital.

A wreckage of what appears to by the Mwana Ndakubirai hitmaker’s jalopy has also been doing the rounds on the internet.

more details to follow…

Zwnews