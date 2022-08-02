Ximex Mall car dealer, Tafadzwa Murengwa, alias Boss Pangolin, who last week shot and killed his former girlfriend, drank a pesticide after police had found him locked inside a car in Shawasha Hills, it has emerged.

When police detectives, acting on a tip off, raided the house in the leafy Shawasha Hills where Murengwa had sought refuge, they found him around 10pm in the driver’s seat.

When he was ordered to leave the vehicle, he took his time and only emerged five minutes later after he had taken the poisonous substance, a pesticide used in agriculture. It is also used as an insecticide for slow release on pest-strips for pest control in homes, and also as a deworming agent in dogs, swine, horses and pigs.

The Herald has it on good authority that last Friday at around 9.30pm, detectives from CID Homicide received information that Murengwa had been spotted parked at the house in Shawasha Hills and they went after him.

A police source said when they approached Murengwa, he locked himself inside his grey unregistered Toyota Aqua before they ordered him to open the doors but he did not comply.

Said the source:

“He later opened the left front passenger door after about five minutes and collapsed on the ground. He had froth coming out of his mouth. A search was conducted inside the vehicle upon which an empty container of the insecticide was recovered behind the front passenger seat. “Further searches were carried out and a .38 Webley revolver loaded with four spent cartridges was recovered under the drivers’ seat. A silver Apple laptop, an iPhone cellphone, a small black bag with R5 030, US$827, bank card, bail slip in respect of the accused person and receipt of Beforward Zimbabwe for cash purchase of a Mercedes Benz unknown type was also recovered under the same seat,” said the source.

Murengwa was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he died on admission.

