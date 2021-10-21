The Sports and Recreation Commission has accepted the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)’s request to have 2 000 vaccinated spectators at Chibuku Super Cup matches being played in the country.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) hereby gives you notice, following your application, that the Minister of Youth, Sport, Ans and Recreation has APPROVED and granted a special waiver for your application for to have 2000 fully vaccinated spectators during Chibuku Super Cup Matches,” the SRC said in its letter to the soccer governing body.

It said all spectators admitted into the stadia shall be required to produce vaccination and national identification cards, in addition to the requirements specified in Statutory Instrument 2288 of 2021, World Health Organization guidelines on safe resumption of sport, ZIFA’s approved protocols, national legislation and policy directives, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPS) as well as International Federation protocols relating to the prevention and containment of COVID-19.

“All spectators, in Zone 3 and Zone 4, are required to have been vaccinated and bring their vaccination cards ad positive identification the match venue for inspection, standard zoning of the stadium to separate the players, technical staff and others in the team’s‚ bio-secure bubbles will be enforced,” it added.