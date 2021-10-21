Zimbabwe Republic Police in Madlambuzi are investigating a case of murder in which a woman, Agnes Ncube (92), died on 19/10/21 at Gotshombo Village after she had been assaulted with booted feet by her cousin, Lukas Ngwenya (44) on 15/09/21 for failing to locate a plate used for feeding dogs.

As stated by police, the suspect is currently serving a five- month jail term at Plumtree Prison for another offence.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, police reports that on 20/10/21 at 0950 hrs, one person died and four others were seriously injured in a RTA when the Volvo 540 motor vehicle they were travelling in had a head on collision with a Rimbi bus which was travelling in the opposite direction towards Harare.

The RTA occured at the 40 km peg along the Hre-Nyamapanda Rd.

The body of the deceased, identified as Tatenda Karikozhanda (45) of Newstands, Murewa, was referred to Murewa District Hospital for post-mortem whilst the injured were also referred to the same hospital.

Police says drivers are always advised to exercise extreme caution on the road, avoid speeding and overtaking when it is not safe to do so.

Zwnews