Spar Female Worker Sparks Controversy After Her TLOF TLOF Video Leaks

Concerns Arise Over Video of Spar Employee Engaging in Tlof Tlof  While in Uniform

A video circulating on social media has sparked debate and raised eyebrows among users after capturing a Spar Supermarket employee engaging in the act while on duty.

The unnamed shop attendant, donned in a red work shirt, took a brief hiatus from her duties to visit the restroom. However, instead of merely taking a break, she proceeded with other intentions.

With her phone in hand, the employee recorded herself in action, lowering her work jeans and engaging in tlo tlof  without hesitation, despite her face being clearly visible in the footage. The video has since circulated widely online, prompting varied reactions from viewers.

While some reports suggest that the employee has been terminated from her position at Spar, this information remains unverified at this time.

6th February 2024

