Drake’s Online Stir: Video Leak Sparks Controversy

Drake, renowned as one of the globe’s top stars, typically commands the online spotlight with every move he makes. His song releases ignite frenzied reactions, driving streaming numbers through the roof.

However, his recent surge in online attention is for all the wrong reasons.

A circulating video depicts the Hotline Bling sensation engaging in questionable behavior. Positioned by a bed with a sizable mirror, Drake captures himself on his phone, brandishing what appears to be his weapon of mass destruction.

The leaked footage portrays Drake handling his anaconda, sparking speculation about its intended recipient.

The origins of the leaked video remain shrouded in mystery, leaving questions about how it surfaced online.

Drake Brushes Off Leaked Video with Laughter

In response to Adin’s jest about Drake’s “missile,” the rapper took it in stride.

Adin revealed that Drake’s reaction was a flurry of laughing emojis in a text exchange. Drake even teased that Adin’s voice note could become the intro to his next album.

This seems to be Drake’s only response to the leaked video, at least to Adin.

The source of the leak remains a mystery, with the video spreading rapidly across multiple accounts. Speculation suggests it may have originated from Drake’s private plane, based on audio clues within the clip.

6th February 2024

