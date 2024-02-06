Mutsvangwa speaks on loyalty to the president, twitter accounts

Former war veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa has spoken on his royalty to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and social media accounts.
In a statement, Mutsvangwa denounced the following twitter accounts @cmutsvangwa1 and @Cmutsvangwa saying they are fake.
President Mnangagwa recently fired Mutsvangwa as war veterans leader.
Though Mnangagwa did not give details as to why he sacked one of his top allies, reports are that Mutsvangwa is ungovernable.
Zwnews
