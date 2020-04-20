Some rogue South African police officers have been arrested for drinking while on official duty at Namahadi in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State.

The six officers were caught red handed at a local tavern, while still performing official duties on behalf of the police force and the government.

The officers evaded a citizen arrest but they met their fate after reporting for duty the next morning.

SAPS National Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, confirmed the arrest after their pictures went viral online:

“They [the arrested police officers] initially escaped as members were about to pounce on them. However, they were later arrested yesterday, Sunday, 19 April 2020 as they reported on duty. Pictures of the members being arrested went viral, a moment that SAPS management is not proud of but the arrest was indeed a necessary course of action.”

The tavern owner was also arrested.