2018 presidential candidate and controversial African Roots musician and sculptor Bryn Taurai Mteki who recently overcame a possible Covid-19 scare, has sensationally claimed that he ‘now hates’ flying out of the country.

Mteki, who had gone into self-isolation after returning to Zimbabwe from an overseas trip, said his doctor had told him that he was Covid-19 negative.

“I am out of danger, my doctor advised me. It was just fear after my return from overseas, but nevertheless, I am okay,” he was quoted by The Standard as saying.

Added Mteki:

“However, in the wake of this coronavirus and the air crash that claimed the life of my friend Kobe Bryant, I have quit international travelling. I am no longer flying out anymore. I now hate flying.”

Mteki also said that the national lockdown will give him time to concentrate on his other business concerns which range from retail businesses to mining.

“I have my businesses operating under Bryn Brands, which have been exempted to operate during this lockdown. We have to abide by the lockdown regulations, but all I can say is our retail outlets are open.”

