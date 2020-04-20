A @ FlyAirZimbabwe chartered by Sakunda Holdings to ferry cargo just landed carrying 30 tons, with part of donations to National COVID Response team. The cargo is worth USD 3 million & includes PPEs, auto spraying machines, ultrasound scanners, ventilators & rapid test kits.

Mr Tagwirei, Sakunda Holdings CEO together with other business leaders including Mr Obey Chimuka & others have taken heed & been leading following of H.E President @edmnangagwa‘ call for corporate sector to help the country. Sakunda Holdings’ paid the full cost of this flight