Posted by Zanu PF Patriots:
A @FlyAirZimbabwe chartered by Sakunda Holdings to ferry cargo just landed carrying 30 tons, with part of donations to National COVID Response team. The cargo is worth USD 3 million & includes PPEs, auto spraying machines, ultrasound scanners, ventilators & rapid test kits.
Mr Tagwirei, Sakunda Holdings CEO together with other business leaders including Mr Obey Chimuka & others have taken heed & been leading following of H.E President @edmnangagwa‘ call for corporate sector to help the country. Sakunda Holdings’ paid the full cost of this flight
Sakunda Holdings also freely gave space to Friends of China to ferry their donations to the people of Zimbabwe. A part of the cargo will be used at the Sakunda owned Arundel Clinic formerly Rock Foundation. Much thanks to Mr Tagwirei & his team.
ZANU PF Information Department is reliably informed that of the 30 tonnes of equipment, Sakunda Holdings will donate 19 tonnes towards public hospitals, whereas the rest is for their Arundel Clinic.
