BREAKING News: Arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe, Interpol police hunt ex-Zim First Lady

South Africa has issued an arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s former first lady, in connection with an alleged assault, police in the country have said.

Police spokesman Vishnu Naidoo said it related to an alleged attack in an upmarket Johannesburg neighbourhood last year.

“I can confirm that a warrant for the arrest of Grace Mugabe was issued last Thursday,” Mr Naidoo said, adding that South African police were seeking Interpol’s help to enforce the warrant.

There was no immediate comment from the South african born Ms Mugabe or from authorities in Harare.

Last summer Ms Mugabe was accused of whipping a South African model in a Johannesburg hotel room, but the country granted her diplomatic immunity.

The 53-year-old had been jockeying to become Zimbabwe’s next president until her husband, Robert Mugabe, was deposed in 2017.

Lobby group Afriforum has announced that an arrest warrant has been issued against former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe for her alleged assault of SA model Gabriella Engels. In July, AfriForum won a High Court application to review and set aside the government’s decision to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity.

agencies