Goreraza on Commission Report: Zimbabweans have been killing Zimbabweans all along

By Stanley Goreraza: Do not read the Montlanthe Commission’s report with preconceived expectations, comparing it with your own report which you filed in your mind. Read it with the scales in your mind balanced.

Apparently fuel pump stations were attacked in organized and coordinated attacks and the number of deaths could have been much much higher and disastrous. It was all pre-planned by organized people who blended with ordinary civilians. Their agenda was one, chaos and making Zimbabwe ungovernable by setting Harare on fire. They can deny it and plead ignorance but it is clear it was them who directed all that trouble from the shadows. People were obviously going to die from the events they set into motion, but that was not their concern.