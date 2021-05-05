South African: SAFA has appointed Belgian Hugo Broos as the new coach of Bafana Bafana ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe Warriors early next month.

His first test will be in the away match in Harare days before his side plays Ghana in the matchday two in South Africa.

Broos is replacing Molefi Ntseki, who was sacked more than a month ago for failing to qualify for the Afcon 2021.

BREAKING: @SAFA_net CEO has announced Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach 🇿🇦 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 5, 2021

The new coach signed a five-year-contract.

Amazulu coach and former South Africa international player Benni McCarthy reportedly turned down the job after refusing to agree on certain contract terms.

Ntseki will take a different role in the new setup.