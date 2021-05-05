A Constitution rally against the just passed Bill number 2 is set to be held on 6 May 2021 and it will be hosted by Zimbabwe Peace Project director, Jestina Mukoko and #Thisflag founder pastor Evan Mawarire.

The Bill removes the running mate clause from the Constitution and give President Emmerson Mnangagwa the power to choose judges.

Many have been opposing the Bill saying if supported into law as is the current situation, it would create a constitutional dictatorship in Zimbabwe.

The Bill having been voted for in both houses of Parliament, now the next stage is sending it to the President for his signature and there after becomes law.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Prime Minister, Arthur Mutambara says despite the Senate voting in favour of Constitution Amendment No.2 Bill, citizens can still unite and resist.

Apparently, the online rally will also feature journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, lawyers Alex Magaisa and Musa Kika, civic groups, churches, citizen groups and churches, according to ZimRights.

Renowned Chimurenga musician Thomas Mapfumo is also set to feature on the rally.

In the same light, Tendai Biti Law Chambers says it is in the process of challenging the Bill.

“We are in the process of preparing challenges to both Constitutional Amendment No 1 & No 2 .

“In the process of this work we are amazed by the sheer lack of attention to detail by the authorities.

“We are shocked by the wanton disregard of the provisions of the constitution,” said the law firm.

