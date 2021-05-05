President Emmerson Mnangagwa today commissioned the completed and improved North-South Corridor at Marongora.

This is a project supported by Japan Aid Program, to the tune of US$21 million.

Work done on this Makuti-Chirundu road includes widening, smoothening of sharp curves and construction of climbing lanes.

According to the Ministry of Information, through this project, climbing lanes are being constructed and the horizontal or vertical alignment improved.

In his speech the President said this improved section will allow a smoother flow of traffic, and that the number of accidents will significantly decrease, he also thanked the Japanese government.

“This project attests to the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Japan and shows the positive results of my Administration’s Engagement and Re-engagement Policy,” said President Mnangagwa.

Officiating at the groundbreaking ceremony in August 2019, Mnangagwa highlighted that the North-South Corridor road rehabilitation project was part of the government’s thrust to develop robust and modern infrastructure. The project employs over 250 locals.

-Zwnews