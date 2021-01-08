The 2021 Legal Year commences on 11 January 2021 coinciding with the start of the 2021 court calendar notified in General Notices 2444-2447 of 2020 published in the Government Gazette of 18 September 2020.

Apparently, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced that the traditional ceremony signifying the opening of the Legal Year will not be held this year.

“Due to the prevailing situation of the thirty (30) day Level IV National Lockdown imposed under the Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (No. 2) (Amendment) Order, 2021 (No. 9) (published in Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021) to prevent, control and contain the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announces that the traditional ceremony signifying the opening of the Legal Year will not be held,” says the Commission.

JSC says the speech by the Chief Justice to mark the commencement of the 2021 Legal Year will be made available to stakeholders and the public through appropriate media channels on Monday, 11 January 2021.

-Zwnews