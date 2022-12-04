File image for illustration purposes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60km peg along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on 03/12/22 at around 1300 hours.

Six people died while nine others were injured after a motorist who was driving a Scania Rigid truck towards Kwekwe with one passenger on board, rammed into a Nissan Caravan vehicle travelling in the same direction with 14 passengers on board.

Five passengers from the Nissan Caravan vehicle died on the spot, while another died on admission at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Meanwhile, ZRP says names of the deceased will be released in due course after their next of kins are notified.

Zwnews