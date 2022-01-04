South Africa is cracking down on Zimbabwean immigrants trying to enter the country due to its frustration with Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and the backlash President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC got from voters during the recent local government elections. The NewsHawks was told today by well-placed diplomatic sources that South Africa has taken the new hardline stance to act on Zimbabwean immigrants – who manifest problems at home – as Mnangagwa’s government has basically resisted diplomatic engagement to resolve the local crisis.

Meanwhile, South African security forces, the police and military, and Home Affairs officials have laid a siege on the Beitbridge border to stop Zimbabwean immigrants trying to cross into their country without proper documentation and illegally, raising tensions between the two countries.

Due to the protracted political and economic crisis at home, as well as poverty and suffering caused by leadership failures, ordinary Zimbabweans will stop at nothing to go to South Africa despite the ongoing crackdown to prevent those without proper documentation from entering.

