At least 31 more people have succumbed to Covid-19 and 1,591 tested positive for the respiratory illness on Tuesday, the health ministry said.

About 15 of the 19 who died in Harare succumbed on Monday but data had not been captured.

Meanwhile, the ministry is continuously urging members of the public to get vaccinated.

People are being called on to observe Covid 19 protocols at all times.

Zwnews