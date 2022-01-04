The Chitungwiza Municipality has withdrawn a Demolition Order which it issued on 30 December 2021 & advised the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) that “no demolitions shall be executed in compliance with it.” In a letter written on 3 January 2022.

This assurance came after ZLHR lawyer Tinashe Chinox on 31 December 2021 wrote a letter to the local authority on behalf of Chitungwiza Residents Trust, asking the local authority to withdraw the Demolition Order which it issued threatening to demolish “buildings & durawalls” at Town Centre Unit D Shopping Centre.

Meanwhile, the municipality said “demolition of illegal structures shall be executed subject to the provisions of the Constitution & the Regional, Town & Country Planning Act.

Zwnews