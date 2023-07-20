In an unfortunate and deeply distressing incident in Alexandra’s Stjwetla informal settlement, four men, believed to be from Zimbabwe, lost their lives as they were set on fire and tragically burnt to death by an enraged community during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Disturbingly, the violence escalated further, with a fifth individual, also a suspected suspect, being apprehended and subjected to a brutal beating before meeting the same horrifying fate, being burned alive. The scene remains active, with the man’s lifeless body lying in the middle of the road, where four others had met their tragic end just the night before.

Reports suggest that the men were allegedly found in possession of firearms and were accused of committing crimes within the vicinity. Despite the police’s arrival at the scene, they were unable to prevent the savage incident from unfolding.

Alexandra’s Stjwetla informal settlement has been plagued by serious criminal activities, and the community, driven by frustration and fear, took matters into their own hands. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with these incidents.

