The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 19/07/23 at a business premise along Dulwich Road, Chisipite.

Four unknown suspects who were armed with unidentified pistols disarmed two security guards who were on duty at the premise before stealing two 0.38 revolvers.

One of the revolvers had four rounds whilst the other one had two rounds.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.

The police has been expressing concern over the prevalence of armed robberies across the country.

In some cases members of the country’s security forces have been implicated in armed robberies.

Zwnews