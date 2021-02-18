The late former Zimbabwe Republic Police Deputy Commissioner, Cde Moses Griffiths MPOFU who died last Friday has been declared a National Hero.

This was announced by the ZANU PF National Spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo at the post- Politburo media briefing in Harare this Wednesday.

The family of the late national hero has already been informed about the hero status.

Burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

Mpofu, whose Chimurenga name was Matswata Witness Mhlanga, died last Friday at United Bulawayo Hospitals at the age of 66 after a long illness. zbc