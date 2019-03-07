Latest: Harare Province Youth League’s Response To ED’s Decision To Disolve Their Structures

Former Zanu-PF Harare Province Youth league Chairman Godwin Gomwe has accepted the decision taken by the Politburo to dissolve the ZANU PF Harare Province Youth league executive.

In his statement Gomwe wrote:

Without mean-spiritedness nor resentment, I humbly accept and abide by the decision reached by the Politburo to dissolve the ZANU PF Harare Province Youth league executive.

The ZANU PF Politburo is supreme and all it’s decisions are made to advance the best interests of this sacred Revolutionary Party and this our beloved country.

It is against this background that I and all patriotic cadres stand guided and strictly adhere to this decision that we know has a positive end-result.

In conclusion and for the benefit of those that have been making unending inquiries on my loyalty at this juncture;, I would like to loudly and proudly proclaim my unfailing, unwavering and unending support to the First Secretary of ZANU PF PARTY CDE ED MNANGAGWA , the Party, it’s entire leadership , organs and the decisions thereof.

Signed

CDE G S GOMWE