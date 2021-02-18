President Mnangagwa has declared award winning Zimdancehall musician Soul Jah Love (Soul Muzavazi Musaka) a liberation hero.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu announced the latest development.

In a statement Dr Mpofu said, “His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred a Liberation Hero status to the late Cde Soul Muzavazi Musaka who passed away on February 16 at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital.

“The family can be contacted through our Harare Provincial office. I shall be most grateful if you would make the usual arrangements for his burial and payment of benefits to his family. He is from Harare Province,” read the statement.