Thembi Seete plays the role of Gladys in Gomora.

Image: Instagram/Gomora Mzanzi

Viewers of Gomora know by now that Gladys finds it difficult to stay out of other people’s affairs, however, her meddling in Zodwa and Bongani’s blossoming romance has reached a level most fans can’t stand.

It’s clear from the reaction to the latest episode of the much-loved telenovela that tweeps are ready to have someone set the social worker straight for always inserting her nose in other people’s business.

After a long time of it being just Zodwa and her son Teddy, the single mother has finally found love with Bongani. The problem is that Bongani is in the middle of divorcing his wife, Zoliswa, who believes that their marriage can still be saved and it just so happens that Zoliswa is friends with Gladys.

Zoliswa and Gladys’ friendship has made Zodwa and Gladys’ relationship complicated, but more than that, it has shown viewers that Gladys stays bullying Zodwa and they are now sick and tired of her “unnecessary” behaviour.

There are a lot of things fans are willing to take from Gladys, however Zodwa’s tears is certainly not on their list. So they flooded the TL with memes calling for someone to put Gladys in her place and for Zodwa to be left alone to enjoy her newfound love.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Gladys needs to be taught a lesson, she needs to come down from that high horse and learn to mind her business. #Gomora #gomoramzansi pic.twitter.com/Lku25RxTfi — 🌷❤🇿🇦 🙏🏾 ⚡✨ (@Ncesh4Liya) February 17, 2021

Gladys is forever bullying Zodwa. This is not fair. She is not supportive. #Gomora #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/5Vl9vxTkZr — O L E T I L W E 🌻 (@Iam_Kardas) February 17, 2021

Better yet, she must somehow find out that Langa ke ngwana Mel. Re enough ke Gladys #GomoraMzansi #Gomora #GomoraMzanzi https://t.co/bRt9hoYReG — Dineo (@BaneoTax) February 17, 2021

-TimesLive