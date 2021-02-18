Roll out the red carpet, sound the trumpets and play the bridal chorus because we have a wedding to attend.

That certainly is the case if a tweet by media personality Boity Thulo is anything to go by.

The star took to social media this week to let her fans know that she would be looking for an altar so that she can marry fellow media personality Maps Maponyane.

“According to the Black Twitter Dlozis…. it seems we should be getting married one of these days, @MapsMaponyane. I’ll find an alter in the meantime”, she wrote.

It’s no secret that the pair share a close bond with each other and that fans of both stars have long questioned whether they are friends or lovers.

Last year, the duo trended when Maps’ mother called Boity her daughter-in-law.

Maps posted a video of his mother, Sylvia Maponyane, thanking Boity for a gift she received from the rapper.

In the video, Sylvia is seen carrying a Boity branded gift bag, the exact kind the star packages her newly launched fragrance in.

Visibly happy for the gift Boity sent her, Sylvia says: “Thank you Boity, thank you Boitumelo, thank you, my love, thank you ngwetsi yaka (my daughter-in-law), I love you”.

Responding to the tweet, Boity replied saying, “Tell Mama I love her too! Very much! I hope she enjoys the goodies.”

The pair also set tongues wagging when Maps responded to Boity’s tweet about her wanting to date a wealthy man.

“Can’t wait for my husband to leave R100K on my dressing table for brunch with the girls”, tweeted the “Bakae” hitmaker to which Maps responded, “I gotta go work”.

-IOL