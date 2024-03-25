Categories: Zim Latest

Sonja Madzikanda Confirms Divorce from Wicknell Chivayo Amid Mihlali Ndamase Cheating Rumours..VIDEO

Sonja Madzikanda and Wicknell Chivayo

Sonja Madzikanda Speaks Out: Confirms Split from Wicknell Chivayo Amid Cheating Allegations

In a public declaration on Instagram, Sonja Madzikanda, the wife of controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, has officially announced their separation, shedding light on the dissolution of their seven-year marriage. The revelation arrives amidst swirling speculations of Chivayo’s alleged involvement with South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase.

Madzikanda’s Instagram post, accompanied by a video, elucidates that she and Chivayo have been living apart for some time. While plans to announce their divorce were scheduled for May, Madzikanda felt compelled to address the circulating rumours promptly.

In her statement, Madzikanda clarifies that Chivayo is now single and urges the public to afford him the freedom to pursue his own romantic interests. Expressing gratitude for the support received during this tumultuous period, Madzikanda emphasizes her intent to prioritize her children amid the divorce proceedings.

Is Wicknell Bedding South African Infuencer Mihlali Ndamase

Meanwhile, conjecture surrounding Chivayo’s alleged rendezvous with Mihlali Ndamase has escalated, with social media ablaze with speculation about their purported romantic excursion. Chivayo, however, refutes these claims, asserting his unfamiliarity with Ndamase and lamenting the adverse effects of the unfounded rumours on his personal life.

As the saga unfolds, public attention remains fixated on the unfolding drama, underscoring the intricacies of personal relationships entangled within the public eye.

Wicknell & Mihlali

Share
25th March 2024

Recent Posts

ZACC trains journalists corruption investigating, reporting

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is holding a media practitioners' workshop in the border town… Read More

25th March 2024

SA Speaker of Parliament tries to stop her imminent arrest after handing self over to police

PRETORIA- National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wants a court to issue an order stopping her… Read More

25th March 2024

Woman jailed 2 years for killing husband who tried to stop her from committing suicide

A pregnant woman has been imprisoned for an effective two years for culpable homicide after… Read More

25th March 2024

VIDEO..Caught in The Act: Adulterous Affair of Married Teachers Rocks Harare Primary School

In a shocking turn of events, a scandal has erupted at a primary school in… Read More

25th March 2024

All those criticising Chivayo are fools, says Zivhu

Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says all those who… Read More

25th March 2024

Dynamos FC distances itself from former club Vice Chairman

Dynamos Football Club has distanced itself from former club Vice Chairman Vincent Chawonza and his… Read More

25th March 2024